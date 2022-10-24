Enjin Coin (ENJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.17 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $414.36 million and $17.17 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.50 or 0.28415018 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011098 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.