Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

