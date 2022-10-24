Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $46,397.20 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $46,397.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,908.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TRDA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,676. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $616.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
