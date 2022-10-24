Enzyme (MLN) Trading 38.4% Higher Over Last Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $28.03 or 0.00144730 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $57.13 million and approximately $29.60 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

