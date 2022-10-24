Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) were up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.82 and last traded at $156.38. Approximately 11,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 943,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.02.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average of $193.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
