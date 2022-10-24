Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.30. 105,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,684. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.