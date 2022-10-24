Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

