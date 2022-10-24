Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.
Equity Residential Stock Performance
NYSE:EQR opened at $64.21 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
