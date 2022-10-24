Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $227.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.50. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $218.83 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.