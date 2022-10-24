Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,481,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after buying an additional 381,962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $193.66 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

