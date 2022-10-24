Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,485 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,426,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $267.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average of $241.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

