Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,435 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 213,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $121.69 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

