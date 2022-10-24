Estate Counselors LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85.

