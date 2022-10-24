Estate Counselors LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $276.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

