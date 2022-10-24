Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.