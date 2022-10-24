Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 162.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW opened at $159.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average is $171.27. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.