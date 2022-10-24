Estate Counselors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,485 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $267.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average of $241.63. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

