Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 554,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,513,000 after buying an additional 61,015 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $89.69 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

