Estate Counselors LLC Sells 41,826 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,826 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.12 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average of $188.80.

