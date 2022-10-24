Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -156.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

