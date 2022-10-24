Ethereum Classic Price Hits $22.48 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $307.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $22.48 or 0.00116796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00738571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00559829 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00242102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00270114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,536,666 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction.The Ethereum Classic mission statement is:”We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.”Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic.Ethereum Classic has undergone a network upgrade code-named Magneto. Magneto is inclusive of the Ethereum Berlin upgrade which contains a series of EIPs optimizing gas and transactions which have implied security enhancements important for the network.After a series of 51% attacks on the Ethereum Classic network in 2020, a change to the underlying Ethash mining algorithm was considered by the community to prevent being a minority proof-of-work chain in the Ethash mining algorithm where Ethereum is dominating the hashrate. This modified Ethash is also referred to as EtcHash or Thanos upgrade.Etchash is a heavyweight PoW algorithm used by Ethereum Classic. It uses the DAG file that is loaded into GPU memory at the moment of miner launch. An epoch change takes place every 60000 blocks and leads to an increase in size of the DAG file by 8 MB.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

