Ethereum Classic Price Hits $22.48 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $307.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $22.48 or 0.00116796 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021115 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00272542 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00738571 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00559829 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00242102 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00270114 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,536,666 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
