EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI Industries stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $16.78. 914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.57. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EVI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

