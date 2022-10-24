Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.