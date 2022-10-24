F3Logic LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 232,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

