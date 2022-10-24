F3Logic LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,306,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,128.8% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 226,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares in the last quarter.

TQQQ stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

