F3Logic LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $272.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

