F3Logic LLC Sells 792 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VXF opened at $129.92 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

