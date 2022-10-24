Factom (FCT) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Factom (FCT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Factom has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $9,632.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Factom has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,457,287 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums.

Buying and Selling Factom

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

