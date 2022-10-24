Factom Market Capitalization Reaches $4.30 Million (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $11,586.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,520.76 or 0.28550210 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011151 BTC.
Factom Coin Profile
Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,457,004 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums.
