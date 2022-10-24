FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
