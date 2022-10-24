FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,761 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 82,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.