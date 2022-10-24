FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after buying an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $171.69 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.16.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

