FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after buying an additional 714,029 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after buying an additional 225,163 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $88.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43.

