FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $6.44 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83.

