Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0798 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $59.58 million and $4.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007944 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

