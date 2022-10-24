FidoMeta Price Hits $0.0150 on Exchanges (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded down 3% against the US dollar. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $225.62 million and approximately $9,761.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.28 or 0.28355522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011075 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01504145 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,141.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.