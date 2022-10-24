Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after buying an additional 87,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.