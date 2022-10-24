Filecoin (FIL) Hits One Day Volume of $102.95 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00025707 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $102.95 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 304,984,754 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

