First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $145.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $145.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,040,061. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

