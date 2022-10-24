First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $26.47 on Monday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

