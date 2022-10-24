First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 150,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,712,003 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $26.44.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCG. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

