First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,331 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $40.97 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

