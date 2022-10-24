Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 3.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 523,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 76,820,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

