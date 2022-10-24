ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 85,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 692,802 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $22.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair cut ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ForgeRock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.