Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310,764 shares during the period. Fortive makes up approximately 2.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Fortive worth $146,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,009. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

