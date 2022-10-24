Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.98. 113,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,351,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.