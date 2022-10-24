freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $660.73 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.43%.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

