Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

FYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,375. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

