Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,856 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,856 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.24. 36,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

