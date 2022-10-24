Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.51. 39,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,448. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.93 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

